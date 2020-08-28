With things going the way they are in 2020, it doesn’t look like any major events are running as they were intended. After finally postponing EDC Las Vegas to 2021 earlier this month, Insomniac has finally made the decision to move all remaining festivals — Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando & Dreamstate SoCal, to 2021 as well.

In a statement, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella said, “While this year has been full of ups and downs, it’s something I’ve found a lot of positivity & excitement in. This extra time to plan is going to allow us to make our 2021 events the best we’ve ever had both creatively & logistically.”

Following this announcement, you can be sure that Insomniac will continue its myriad live streams and throwbacks to keep us entertained and occupied until next year.

You can read Rotella’s full statement below.

Photo via Alex Estrada for Insomniac Events