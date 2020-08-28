Spain’s Civil Guard has arrested 21 individuals in connection with an international drug trafficking ring, reportedly headed up by an unnamed Ibiza-based DJ.

“Operation Pertinax” was established back in October 2018 and ultimately led to recent arrests in Ibiza, Barcelona and Girona in Catalonia.

It’s believed the gang leader made his connections through his career as a DJ, through his identity remains undisclosed. The drugs were primarily supplied to private parties in Ibiza.

According to a report, “Raids on eight homes and businesses netted eight kilos of the synthetic drugs ecstasy and ketamine, 38 kilos of dried marihuana buds ready for sale and 4,500 plants located in three indoor and one outdoor plantation.”

In addition, officers “seized electronic devices, documentation, €45,000 in cash and a vehicle with a hidden space which was used for transporting drugs between Ibiza and the Spanish mainland.”

A joint effort with American Homeland Security Investigations also led to three arrests in Miami and the seizure of 15 kilos of MDMA tablets and 14 kilos of liquid ketamine.

Sources: El Periodico, Euro Weekly