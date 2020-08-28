This year marks 10 years since Disclosure debuted with the single “Offline Dexterity.” In that decade, Guy and Howard Lawrence, who are still in their 20s, have released two albums – Settle (2013) and Caracal (2015) – clocked up 5.1 billion streams and 4.8 million album sales, received five GRAMMY nominations, sold 500,000 tickets to their headline shows and topped festival bills all over the world.

Now, they’ve just released their latest and most-club focused album, ENERGY.

Spanning 11 songs with features on nearly every track from the likes of Kelis, Channel Tres, slowthai, Mick Jenkins, Fatoumata Diawara, Blick Bassy, Kehlani & Syd, and most-left field, Common, plus nine extra tracks on the deluxe, ENERGY is a clear transition in Disclosure’s sound. On Settle and Caracal, the vibe seemed to be weighted more towards pop features with a club sound taking up the rear; on ENERGY, the formula is flipped.

Tracks like “My High,” “Douha (Mali Mali),” and “ENERGY” present a much clearer emphasis on late, dark club nights as opposed to previous hits like “Talk” or “Latch.” Still, there’s also a fair emphasis on slow burning ballads and humble production elsewhere. On “Reverie” with Common, undoubtedly one of the album’s most anticipated tracks simply for its feature, the production is dreamy set against Common’s unique vocal stylings.

Including the 9 extra tracks on the deluxe side, the album is a stellar listening experience that ebbs and flows with a naturalness that only Disclosure could have constructed. Check it out below!

Photo via Hollie Fernando