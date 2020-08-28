3LAU might have his own label, Blume, but he’s just made his debut on STMPD RCRDS and we couldn’t ask for a more fitting first record on the imprint.

“Apocalyptic,” to no one’s surprise, is named after the chaos that has been this year. With a variety of vocal samples that reflect the uncertainty and turmoil of the year, the production is tumultuous and energetic. It’s a main stage banger with a bit of underground vibes thrown in and a wholly memorable melody and rhythm.

As the press release for the track states, “The title of his brand new release might give away that the inspiration behind this one has been the insanity of 2020 and all the emotions that have come with it. ‘Apocalyptic’ started as a club track, but soon transformed into a reaction to what is going on in the world at the moment. Clubs closed or not, this fiery track can be enjoyed from anywhere.”

Check out “Apocalyptic” below, out now on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS!

Photo via Rukes.com