2020 has been rough on everyone… and, surprisingly, Diplo is stepping up to help out.

The do-it-all producer has just announced his first ever ambient album, MMXX (2020), out next week, and the first five tracks are now able to be previewed via meditation app Calm.

Making ambient music might be a lot different than what you would expect from me but actually if you know me you probably know it’s not. I hope you can tune out for 40 minutes next week when the full album is out, he says, in part of a statement about the album.

The project features 12 tracks with the likes of Lunice, Good Times Ahead, Rhye, and Mikky Ekko, with each of the track titles given a roman numeral corresponding to its track number.

The full ambient album will drop on Sept. 4. Five of the tracks are now live on the app here. Sadly, you’ll need a Calm subscription, which costs $69.99 per year, though it appears today only they’re offering a 40% discount.