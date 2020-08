Illenium’s new single, “Nightlight,” is officially out tomorrow on his new label home of 12Tone Music. In concert with the release, he’s also revealed he’ll be doing a Reddit AMA on /r/music tomorrow at 1pm PST.

“Nightlight” drops at midnight (9pm PST) — tune into the AMA tomorrow!

Riding into my AMA on reddit r/music this Friday at 1 pm pst like.. 🚲 💪 pic.twitter.com/255E9GNeli — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUMMUSIC) August 26, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com