MUZZ, fka Muzzy, has finally dropped his debut album, The Promised Land. The year that Pendulum released their last body of work was the year that MUZZ dropped his first, and it’s been a growing and learning experience since then — but through it all, that Pendulum influence has stayed strong.

That being said, while The Promised Land no doubt has a lot of influence from the legendary drum & bass band, this is without a doubt uniquely MUZZ and it’s worth the wait. Over the course of 11 tracks with features from MVE, Cammie Robinson, Bloodhounds, PAV4N & Miss Trouble, Danyka Nadeau, and Koven, the album’s core theme stays consistent and beautifully constructed among various different genres. But it always comes back to drum & bass in the end…

“I wrote ‘The Promised Land’ ultimately as a defining body of work where people can hone in on my musical style, my passion for deep storytelling and my diverse range of musical influences”, MUZZ says. “This album is my expansion from being recognized as just a drum & bass act – even though I was never about that from day one – as 5 of the 11 tracks are other genres and tempos. However, none of the drum & bass tracks on ‘The Promised Land’ are ‘traditional.’ I’d describe every track on the album as being a hybrid of many genres, influences and styles.”

MUZZ’s debut The Promised Land proves his versatility in the dance space while still maintaining his signature style that fans have come to know and love. To showcase this impressive body of work, MUZZ has debuted the album in a full concert livestream experience at Bournemouth International Centre, joined by a full band, custom album visuals, and guest appearances from featured vocalists and collaborators including Koven, Miss Trouble, and Bloodhounds.

Listen to The Promised Land in full below, out now via Monstercat!