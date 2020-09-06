Physical music sales are making a huge comeback during the pandemic — that goes for vinyl, CDs and cassettes.

According to Discogs, overall sales have risen 30% year-over-year, receiving an added boost during lockdown. Physical sales are soaring, with a 33% increase for vinyl, 31% increase for CDs and 30.5% increase for cassettes.

During the first half of the year, a reported 7,657,626 pieces of physical music were sold. That’s a 33.83% increase compared to the same time in 2019.

Best selling records for the year thus far include Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, Ozzy Osbourne, Grimes, Thundercat and more. For electronic, Peggy Gou, Aphex Twin, DJ Koze, Boards of Canada and Justice.

View the full report here — and stay home and listen to music.

Source: Magnetic Mag