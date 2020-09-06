Skrillex has stayed grinding in the studio throughout quarantine and we’re offered a little glimpse through social media.

He was just spotted working with fellow producer Scott Storch, who is best known for his work in pop and hip hop throughout the 2000s with 50 Cent, The Game, T.I., Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Pink, Lil’ Kim and many more. Much like Skrillex, it’s probably easier to list who he hasn’t worked with.

Storch shares via Instagram: “The vibe and energy was so great working with @skrillex and the gang last night!! We took music production to another level!!!”

Also in the photos is Incubus’ Mike Einziger.

This news comes on the heels of a 2020 mega collab from Skrillex — Ty Dolla $ign‘s “Ego Death,” also featuring Kanye West and FKA twigs. Not to mention other video of him working in the studio with The Beach Boys. We can bet he has plenty more on the way.

Days ago, the producer affirmed, “I just know I’m right where I should be.”

Stay tuned for the heat.

Skrillex In Studio 2020

Photo via Marilyn Hue