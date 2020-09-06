Said The Sky has a new single forthcoming, “Worth Living For,” in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day.

The inspirational teaser below shares a glimpse into the new concept and single, featuring Levi the Poet and Olivver the Kid in collaboration with To Write Love on Her Arms. The music is amplified with homemade videos from fans.

The producer shares via Instagram:

partnered with @twloha, @levithepoet @olivverthekid and @stsmlife to amplify the conversation and take action to reverse the growing rate of suicide. In hopes of creating something beautiful, I asked you to share the moments that make your life worth living for. Here’s a teaser of what we made with those moments. 100% of proceeds from this song will be benefitting @twloha

Look out for the drop in just two days, on September 8th.

Learn more about To Write Love on Her Arms here.

Said The Sky – Worth Living For