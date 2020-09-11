Kayzo, despite everything, has been on an absolute tear in 2020. Though he hasn’t appeared on too many live streams, apart from his own, he has just released his 11th track of the year, averaging more than one per month. This type of output certainly isn’t typical — but you have to figure, when you aren’t beholden to a touring schedule and fashioning travel around certain releases, you can just say “fuck it” and do your own thing. Of course, it also helps when you’re releasing on your own label.

Today, he’s out with “Breakdown” with SYN and Zero 9:36. Kayzo and SYN provide an absolutely rib rattling production with discordant bass notes and an aggressive in-your-face metal vibe, with Zero providing both singing, screaming, and rapping on the track. A real triple threat.

Check out “Breakdown,” out today via Welcome Records!

Photo via Rukes.com