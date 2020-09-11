All artists have a different rate of releases… if you’re Kayzo, you just released your 11th track of the year today. On the other hand, if you’re ZHU, you just released your 11th track since 2018. Neither is better or worse than the other. For ZHU, he’s been collaborating with a number of artists over the past few years, including Jeremih, Bob Moses, The Bloody Beetroots, NGHTMRE, Sofi Tukker, Tinashe, partywithray, Majid Jordan, Tame Impala, and Ekali. And now that I type those names out one after the other… wow, what a record.

Today, ZHU just dropped his first solo track since his stardustexhalemarrakechdreams EP back in 2017, “Risky Business.”

“Risky Business” will probably appear on ZHU’s forthcoming third album, supposedly due out sometime in 2020, though who knows if it’s been pushed back due to COVID. Still, the tune is all vibes, all the time, with nary a vocal line apart from ZHU himself crooning “risky business” in his iconic fashion. It’s subtle house, which, in comparison to the supposed album singles already released, probably means it’s going to come between two much more emphatic songs.

No matter, if you’re searching for pure vibes on this Friday, look no further. Listen below!

Photo via Joey Vitalari