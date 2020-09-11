David Guetta & Sia just reunited for their 9th collaboration, “Let’s Love,” and the ’80s vibes are immaculate.

The pair has made some absolutely great songs together (and some not so great ones, but still good) over the course of their careers, since their first collaboration in 2011, “Titanium.” This newest entry, “Let’s Love,” is starkly different than any before with a distinct ’80s vibe and they absolutely smash it. Not to mention the idea of “getting through it all together” is so important right now.

It’s said that songwriters make their best work during times of intense adversity, whether personal or global, and that’s certainly the case right now.

“During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy,” said David Guetta. “I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good’ music. ‘Let’s Love’ is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals.”

