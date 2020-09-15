Electric Daisy Carnival is coming to Europe!

Next year, Insomniac‘s signature music festival will travel abroad for EDC Europe, returning to the continent after an original short run from 2013-2017. In addition to its firmly established Las Vegas and Orlando installments, EDC already stretches across the globe with festivals in Mexico, Japan, and China. So much so that EDC has become more than just a festival, but a way of life.

“It’s been an incredible 25 year journey with so many of YOU beautiful people from around the Globe,” EDC Las Vegas shares in the update below. “Let’s celebrate as we come full circle for our return to Europe!”

The festival’s dates and “very special” location have yet to be disclosed. However, the announcement of EDC Europe is enough in itself to get fans hyped for an all-new experience under the electric sky! Not to mention, this event is part of EDC’s 25 year celebration — so we can bet EDC Europe is going all out.

EDC Europe Coming 2021

EDC Europe Coming 2021

It's been an incredible 25 year journey with so many of YOU beautiful people from around the Globe.🌏❤️ Let's celebrate as we come full circle for our return to Europe!✨ Sign up at https://t.co/wCRrgwBCWX to be the first to find out about our VERY special location…🤗🌼 pic.twitter.com/8yNbcV84Yr — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) September 15, 2020

Photo by Cory J Photography for Your EDM