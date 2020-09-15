Diplo is set to host a livestream in support of his brand new ambient album MMXX and to benefit the California Wildfire Relief Fund.

Join him for a livestream edition of Under Ancient Skies, a night of ambient music with Diplo and Secular Sabbath presented by Higher Ground. Recently, Flume joined in on the series so we can expect an appearance from him as well.

Diplo shares, “MMXX is one of my favorite albums i’ve ever put together.” Now, we can all experience it the way he intended from the comfort of our homes — and for a pressing cause.

It all goes down live from California’s rugged landscape Big Sur tomorrow, September 16th at 8 pm PST.

Tickets are only $5 — grab yours here via diplo.live!

Also, donate to the California Wildfire Relief Fund here.

Diplo MMXX Live Show

