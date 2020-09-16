Zedd has been gearing up for his third album for a while now, and we might get at least the first single before the end of the year (hopefully). But for now, he’s still releasing pop anthems with artists like Jasmine Thompson, Kehlani, Katy Perry, and more.

At the same time, though, he’s also been teasing some instrumentals as well as a collaboration with Curbi, and yesterday he suggested revisiting a three-year-old idea he and Merk & Kremont worked on. The untitled collaboration, obviously, was never released but from the clip posted by M&K, it seems to be right up the True Colors and Clarity alley with a super fun melody and a lively electro vibe.

Of course this is just an idea at this point, but we’d be surprised if Merk & Kremont didn’t want to finish this tune with Zedd. No word yet on when his album rollout could even start, but with tracks like this, it’s on the right track.

Photo via Rukes.com