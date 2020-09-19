Fyre Festival was and still is the biggest music event disaster of the current generation (Woodstock ’99 excluded), and even now three years later it’s still making rounds in the news. A lawsuit between Fyre Festival trustee Gregory Messer, Blink-182, Major Lazer and Pusha T has been settled to the tune of $460,000.

December last year, Messer filed 14 lawsuits in an effort to recoup money from artists and personalities who were either hired to promote or play the event and, obviously, didn’t end up coming through. Of note, blink-182, Major Lazer, and Pusha T were named in the suit and their respective agencies — CAA, Paradigm, and Nue Agency — have returned $135,000, $225,000, and $100,000 to the festival trust.

A similar lawsuit was filed by a separate trustee in August 2019 that also named blink-182, as well as Kendall Jenner & Emily Ratajkowski.

The festival’s full depth of bankruptcy totals $26 million, so there’s still plenty of stones that haven’t been turned over yet.

H/T NME