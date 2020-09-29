While most shows and tours have come to a screeching halt, deadmau5 has found a way to keep up with the appearances. Now, he’s gearing up for a run of three drive-in shows from Atlanta to Chicago leading into Halloween / Day of the Dead.

First up, Day of the deadmau5 will take over Atlanta’s Motor Speedway on October 29th. Then, he’s heading to SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago for two extra spooky nights on October 30th and 31st.

As long as the event’s social distancing and sanitary guidelines are respected, we can’t think of a better way to spend Halloween. Get your costumes ready, but keep in mind — with limited capacity these tickets will go fast.

Vehicle passes start in the $200+ range for up to four people per car.

ATLANTA… CHICAGO… we're coming sooooon for some of that DAY OF THE DEADMAU5 action! we'll be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on October 29th and then up to the @SeatGeekStadium for shows on the 30th and 31st. tickets go on-sale tuesday 29th at 12pm CST 😉 #dayofthedeadmau5 pic.twitter.com/mkDQs5XlcK — Goat lord (@deadmau5) September 25, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com