San Francisco and the entire state of Florida are bringing back live music, but in very different ways.

Florida has dropped all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, per an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Moving forward, the state can reopen and operate at full capacity — that means indoor and outdoor venues, bars, and clubs are all fair game.

“Every business has the right to operate,” DeSantis said. “Some of the locals can do reasonable regulations. But you can’t just say no.”

San Francisco, on the other hand, is taking a much more reserved approach. Mayor London Breed recently announced a new JAM permit, which allows businesses to apply to host live music events in outdoor spaces. Venues with parking lots or other outdoor areas are welcome to apply here for free.

Breed said, “Arts, entertainment & nightlife businesses are at risk of permanent closure due to COVID-19. To help these businesses survive, we’ve created a streamlined & *free* permit to support safe outdoor entertainment at places…”

