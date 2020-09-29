Grammy award-winning DJ/producer David Guetta is teaming up with social VR platform Sensorium Galaxy to create new virtual concert experiences.

The VR technology, backed by both Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov and Jay-Z’s music streaming service TIDAL, is showcasing a series of exclusive performances within Sensorium’s alternate universe. During which, Guetta will connect with fans around across the globe and they’ll get an up-close-and-personal view of the DJ in his virtual element.

PRISM world, the hub for music events, is developed in partnership with Yann Pissenem, CEO & Founder of The Night League and creator of the world-leading nightclubs Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza. With the music industry shifting into virtual spaces, this new nightlife concept couldn’t come at a better time.

Guetta says of the partnership:

Sensorium Galaxy is going to take dance music and events to the next level so I’m really excited to come aboard! Whilst digital events have come a long way in the last months, I’ve not seen anything that comes anywhere near close to this. VR lets us create a new form of art. It’s a next-level experience that goes way beyond just watching a DJ show on a screen. The shows that I am preparing for Sensorium will be the first step in a series of amazing projects we will release next year. I believe this platform can change the entertainment industry and the way artists communicate with fans forever – prepare to have your minds blown!

Watch below and learn more on the virtual concert experience here.

PRISM – The VR World Of Electronic Music