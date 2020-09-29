Calvin Harris is calling out the UK government for “treating [the] music industry like shit.”

He sources an article from UK music via Instagram post below. The report shares new findings in Music By Numbers 2019 and proclaims the music industry contributed £5.2 billion to the UK economy in 2018.

Now, with the music industry suffering amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Harris is speaking out. The producer (real name Adam Wiles) stresses the importance of the music industry and its influence on culture. He backs up his argument with the article and a statement:

As usual the UK government treating music industry like shit; contributes 5bn to the economy, generates massive tax revenues for NHS and other public services…besides that, culture is extremely fucking important…you’ve lost sight of what life is about…you’d rather live in a world of supermarkets and pharmaceutical drugs.

A number of producers and musicians — including Kaskade, Showtek, Cedric Gervais, and more — have shown support on the post, which has racked up well over 100,000 likes. However, the post is also receiving criticism for its lead photo, which showcases a fire damaged German nightclub. Either way, Harris got his point across.

Photo via Rukes.com