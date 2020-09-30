Long-awaited and perhaps even longer teaser, Major Lazer just announced their fourth album, Music Is The Weapon, is due out October 23.

The group’s last album was 2015’s Peace Is The Mission, and the follow up has been rumored since 2018. As it turns out, the rumored title of the album turned out to be completely true, though it was originally scrapped. Now five years later, Major Lazer is prepared to drop what could be the final Major Lazer album.

Whether any of Major Lazer’s recent singles, like “Oh My Gawd” or “Lay Your Head On Me,” will appear on the album is unclear, but likely. More information is surely coming soon with the release just over three weeks away.

In addition to the new about the album, they’ve announced a run of drive-in shows to celebrate the release. With stops in California, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, and North Carolina, fans will have a number of chances to see Major Lazer live before the end of the year. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

FOUND A WAY TO SAFELY CELEBRATE MUSIC IS THE WEAPON. ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 10AM LOCAL TIME. pic.twitter.com/M3wfosonhk — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) September 30, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com