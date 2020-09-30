Twitch is working on integrating its own music system designed specifically with creators in mind.

Soundtrack by Twitch, the platform’s music library, begins rollout today in its beta stage. The new feature boasts a vast library of songs from independent artists. All of the music is cleared for worldwide listening during live streams. That means no mutes, no strikes — just music.

Twitch shares:

We know how important music is to your creative process, and have heard how frustrating it is to understand and navigate the complex and evolving music ecosystem. Soundtrack gives you a curated collection of rights-cleared music and integrates with your streaming software to separate your audio sources, allowing you to keep your channel safe while you create compelling content and grow as a creator.

This won’t fix the problem DJs are having with mutes and strikes when playing licensed music, but it’s a huge step in the right direction toward a more seamless music streaming experience on Twitch.

See below.

Introducing Soundtrack by Twitch (Beta), a rights cleared music tool designed specifically for Twitch creators. Stream worry free with our highly curated music library, rolling out starting today. Join the Soundtrack (Beta) waitlist: https://t.co/OoOe71phmp pic.twitter.com/DqlzcU3Y6o — Twitch (@Twitch) September 30, 2020