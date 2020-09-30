Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has pushed back again. As the live music industry continues to adjust to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bonnaroo is looking ahead.

The festival normally takes place in Manchester, Tennessee during the heat of summer, but these unforeseen circumstances have shifted dates into September. Bonnaroo announces new dates and says, “Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping + more.”

Originally scheduled for June 2020 before COVID, it was shifted to September 2020, and then to June 2021, and now September 2021 as there is still too much we don’t know about how the pandemic will affect live events next year.

In order for Bonnaroo to continue as planned, organizers also encourage ticketholders to keep their tickets for the new 2021 dates if possible. Refunds are available for those who can’t attend.

Bonnaroo returns September 2 – 5, 2021. Fingers crossed.

Bonnaroo 2021