EDC is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in style in 2021 with an EDC-first: celebrating together on the beach of Praia De Rocha in Portugal. With a lineup featuring the biggest and best names across the global dance spectrum who have taken up the invite to deliver the EDC that Europe has been waiting for… it’s a carnival like no other, always from dusk till dawn.

“We’re excited to bring a unique experience to the beautiful country of Portugal with Insomniac’s first-ever beach edition of EDC,” said Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac’s Founder and CEO. “We always work hard to curate a diverse multi-genre lineup that showcases the best that dance music has to offer, and we have even more amazing artists in store with our Phase 2 announcement coming soon.”

The Best In Festival Main Stage Moments

An unbeatable lineup of EDC greats head to Praia De Rocha beach next summer for emphatic Main Stage moments on EDC’s kineticFIELD that are sure to define summer 2021. Packed with the names that have taken electronic music to the biggest stages on the planet, changed the game and produced some of the most talked-about landmark shows in modern music history, EDC Europe brings them all together for something truly special. Whether it’s the iconic Tiësto, Eric Prydz and Armin Van Buuren or global heavyweights Marshmello, Alesso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Snake, Don Diablo and Diplo to name but a few – it’s the perfect invite list to celebrate 25 years of EDC in pure technicolour fashion.

The Best In House

Rich in depth with an almost never-ending roll call of the best in the world and setting the mood on EDC’s kineticFIELD stage, glorious house energy radiates from EDC Europe 2021. Gorgon City mixes up a storm, Nora En Pure and Sonny Fodera take the beaches of Portugal by storm, Manchester club leaders Solardo get set for a summer memory, and Hannah Wants goes B2B with Sam Divine as all and more turn EDC Europe into their own personal playgrounds come June 2021.

The Best In Techno

Reaching across the electronic music spectrum and taking over EDC’s neonGARDEN and cosmicBEACH stages, EDC Europe welcomes a vast mix of incredible names from around the world to The Algarve’s picturesque beach location. The very best in Techno are primed for huge moments under the stunning Electric Sky with the likes of Charlotte De Witte, Richie Hawtin, Camelphat, Jamie Jones, Michael Bibi, Patrick Topping, Sven Vath, Maceo Plex and a very special Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode show just a sample of the mammoth names confirmed already. With something for everyone, there hasn’t been an electronic lineup quite like it.

The Best In Bass

Embracing the pioneering sounds European club culture has laid the groundwork for across the globe, EDC Europe welcomes an unrivalled range of bassline favorites from across the continent and beyond on its bassPOD stage. Iconic festival titans Chase & Status (DJ Set) and Andy C lead the way for a bill that at any other festival would command the main stage. From Sigma (DJ Set), Holy Goof, DJ Fresh and Shy FX to Sub Focus (DJ Set), Kings Of The Rollers, Netsky, Dimension (DJ Set), SASASAS, Wilkinson (DJ Set) and many more all confirmed – bassline is ready to tear up Electric Daisy Carnival in a way it’s never done before. The hugely influential Hardstyle sound will also be celebrated at EDC Europe 2021 on its wasteLAND stage, with pioneers and renowned faces such as Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Brennan Heart, Wildstylez, and more set to touch down. It all adds to a festival experience that can’t be touched in 2021 and beyond.

Isilida Gomes, Mayor of Portimão, commented on the arrival of EDC Europe 2021, saying: “At this difficult time for all of us, it is with pride and satisfaction that the municipality of Portimão will host another international music festival – EDC. It is guaranteed that the municipality of Portimão and its people will do everything to receive you in the best way and provide you with the best experiences, which will be forever recorded in your memories. Protect yourself and stay safe.”

With demand expected to be high and with tickets able to be secured for just a €20 deposit, an extremely limited number of pre-sale tickets will be on sale from 9am on Thursday, October 1 from just €120. With full general release tickets on sale from 9am on Friday, October 2 with great value for money during these tricky times – the EDC Europe revolution begins here.