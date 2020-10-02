Netsky’s new album, Second Nature, is out at the end of the month and we can’t wait! Thankfully, he’s back today with a new single featuring Rudimental and Afronaut Zu to ease the tension.

Over the years Netsky’s contribution to electronic music has been vast, and he’s been consistent in his approach to collaborations, having worked with heavyweights such as Emeli Sande, Beth Ditto, Bazzi and Aloe Blacc amongst many others. This rebirth sees him team up with hitmakers Rudimental and their official vocalist Afronaut Zu on “Blend.” The result of this colossal joint force sees groove filled vocals rolled out alongside a slick bassline, vibrant trumpets, Netsky’s feel-good melodies, and Rudimental’s signature uplifting style.

Thus far, “Blend” is only the 3rd of the 18 tracks on Second Nature released, along with “Mixed Emotions” and “I See The Future In Your Eyes.” Still to come are collaborations with Sub Focus, Hybrid Minds, Urban Dawn, and plenty more solo originals worth waiting for.

Check out “Blend” below!

Photo via Rukes.com