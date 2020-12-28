With New Year’s Eve on the horizon, Amazon Music has revealed Choose Your New Year’s Eve DJ, the streaming service’s annual star-studded, genre-spanning collection of playlists curated to provide music fans of all stripes with the perfect soundtrack to ring in 2021 at home. Available to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers, this year’s series features playlists from some of the biggest names in hip-hop, EDM, house, Latin, Techno, and more.

David Guetta, Zedd, and DJ Snake will turn your house into a main-stage party like no-other with brand-new playlists of their festival-ready tracks. For hip-hop fans, legendary hitmaker — and host of Amazon Music’s The First One podcast — DJ Khaled put together a collection of his favorite hip-hop tracks, and fresh off a year that included the release of his chart-topping album Savage Mode 2 with 21 Savage, Metro Boomin curated a playlist of the best trap hits from 2020 and beyond. Latin mega-producer Tainy contributed a fiery playlist that spans Latin trap, reggaeton, and more.

“My playlist is my mix of songs for people all around the world to just press play and hopefully forget, for a minute, about all the hardship we’ve had this crazy year,” said DJ Snake. “Better times are coming. Stay safe. Love.”

“With this playlist, I selected music that will bring out the party during New Year’s Eve. I included some of my music and artists I work with, as well as artists I admire,” said Tainy. “Most of all, it’s a playlist with good energies to receive the new year.”

Deep house mainstay Nora En Pure delivers an eclectic set of deep cuts and rarities, including the playlist’s opener, “Eclipse,” a never-before-heard track that’s only available on Amazon Music. The Amazon Original is a lush, piano-led track house track, spotlighting Nora En Pure’s hypnotic melodies and meticulous production.

“This playlist is a selection of tracks I would currently love to play out and connect through with you,” said Nora En Pure. “Hope they will bring you the good vibes and confidence for an amazing new year!”

Choose Your Own New Year’s Eve DJ lineup : Listen here

David Guetta

DJ Khaled

DJ Snake

Zedd

Tainy

Alison Wonderland

Joel Corry

Ellen Allien

Nora En Pure

TSHA

Paul Woolford

Marshall Jefferson

Metro Boomin

Black Coffee

Photo via Rukes.com