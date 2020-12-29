The music industry has never been more ready to ring in a new year — and it shows, with an epic lineup of virtual events featuring some of the best dance acts from around the world.
Between Tomorrowland NYE, BLOND:ISH‘s ABRACADABRA, New Year’s Day Trip, Beatport x Absolut, etc., there’s more than enough music and celebration to bring us into the New Year.
Check out live sets from Carl Cox, Kaskade, Benny Benassi, Destructo, Gorgon City, Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Dom Dolla and so many more. Plus, specially curated live performances from David Guetta, Tycho, and Steve Aoki.
Needless to say, we have options — and we’ll all be welcoming 2021 with open arms in three short days.
ABRACADABRA New Years 2021
Date: December 30th – January 1st
Details: Nonstop 50+ hour global virtual festival and fundraiser for #SaveOurStages
Lineup: John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Aloe Blacc, BLOND:ISH, Elrow ft. Claptone & more
Watch: twitch.tv/abracadabra
Beatport x Absolut
Date: December 31st
Details: 20-plus hour online party across 15 time zones featuring DJs in cities around the world
Lineup: Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Honey Dijon, Jaguar, Patrick Topping, Nicole Moudaber, TOKiMONSTA & more
Watch: twitch.tv/beatportofficial
Bud Light Seltzer Sessions NYE
Date: December 31st
Details: Bringing A-list performers live from Las Vegas in partnership with MGM Resorts
Lineup: Steve Aoki, Post Malone, Saweetie, Jack Harlow & more
RSVP: nye.budlight.com
Destructo Sunrise Sermon
Date: January 1st
Details: Destructo brings a new energy to 2021 with his iconic Sunrise Sermon series
Lineup: Destructo
Watch: twitch.tv/destructoamf
New Year’s Day Trip
Date: January 1st
Details: Insomniac TV celebrates forthcoming Day Trip Festival featuring house music all day long
Lineup: Benny Benassi (Classic House Set), Gene Farris, Detlef, John Summit, The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1 of Chromeo) & more
Watch: twitch.tv/insomniac
Spybar Chicago’s Keep Us Dancing
Date: January 1st
Details: 24-hour virtual festival and fundraiser for one of Chicago’s premier dance music venues, Spybar
Lineup: Gorgon City, Meduza, Seth Troxler, Gene Farris, Dubfire, Ardalan & more
Watch: twitch.tv/spybartv
Steve Aoki NYELA
Date: December 31st
Details: Grand Park’s NYELA teams up with Steve Aoki’s new label Dim Mak En Fuego for NYE
Lineup: Steve Aoki, BIA, AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, Andrekza & more
RSVP: nyela.grandparkla.org
Tomorrowland NYE
Date: December 31st
Details: Virtual festival experience with over 25 acts, adapted to all 27 time zones across the world
Lineup: David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic, & more
RSVP: tomorrowland.com
Tycho Sunrise Solo Ascent
Date: January 1st (available for 48 hours)
Details: Exclusive livestream from a wooded location in the rolling hills of Northern California.
Lineup: Tycho
RSVP: nocapshows.com
UKF: Future Vision
Date: December 31st
Details: Bringing a new-generation lineup into 2021, featuring eight acts across the bass music spectrum
Lineup: The Caracal Project, Deadline, Dilemma, Sippy, Winslow & more
Watch: www.twitch.tv/ukf
United At Home: David Guetta
Date: December 31st
Details: Fundraising live stream from Paris in support of UNICEF / Les Restos du Cœur
Lineup: David Guetta
Watch: youtube.com
We Dance As One
Date: December 31st
Details: Defected Records is bringing you the biggest house party in the world on NYE
Lineup: Dom Dolla, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Inner City (Live), Low Steppa, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine, Sonny Fodera
Watch: twitch.tv/defectedrecordsmusic
