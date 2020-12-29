The music industry has never been more ready to ring in a new year — and it shows, with an epic lineup of virtual events featuring some of the best dance acts from around the world.

Between Tomorrowland NYE, BLOND:ISH‘s ABRACADABRA, New Year’s Day Trip, Beatport x Absolut, etc., there’s more than enough music and celebration to bring us into the New Year.

Check out live sets from Carl Cox, Kaskade, Benny Benassi, Destructo, Gorgon City, Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Dom Dolla and so many more. Plus, specially curated live performances from David Guetta, Tycho, and Steve Aoki.

Needless to say, we have options — and we’ll all be welcoming 2021 with open arms in three short days.

Get your New Year’s Eve plans on lock right here!

ABRACADABRA New Years 2021

Date: December 30th – January 1st

Details: Nonstop 50+ hour global virtual festival and fundraiser for #SaveOurStages

Lineup: John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Aloe Blacc, BLOND:ISH, Elrow ft. Claptone & more

Watch: twitch.tv/abracadabra

Beatport x Absolut

Date: December 31st

Details: 20-plus hour online party across 15 time zones featuring DJs in cities around the world

Lineup: Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Honey Dijon, Jaguar, Patrick Topping, Nicole Moudaber, TOKiMONSTA & more

Watch: twitch.tv/beatportofficial

Bud Light Seltzer Sessions NYE

Date: December 31st

Details: Bringing A-list performers live from Las Vegas in partnership with MGM Resorts

Lineup: Steve Aoki, Post Malone, Saweetie, Jack Harlow & more

RSVP: nye.budlight.com

Destructo Sunrise Sermon

Date: January 1st

Details: Destructo brings a new energy to 2021 with his iconic Sunrise Sermon series

Lineup: Destructo

Watch: twitch.tv/destructoamf

New Year’s Day Trip

Date: January 1st

Details: Insomniac TV celebrates forthcoming Day Trip Festival featuring house music all day long

Lineup: Benny Benassi (Classic House Set), Gene Farris, Detlef, John Summit, The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1 of Chromeo) & more

Watch: twitch.tv/insomniac

Spybar Chicago’s Keep Us Dancing

Date: January 1st

Details: 24-hour virtual festival and fundraiser for one of Chicago’s premier dance music venues, Spybar

Lineup: Gorgon City, Meduza, Seth Troxler, Gene Farris, Dubfire, Ardalan & more

Watch: twitch.tv/spybartv

Steve Aoki NYELA

Date: December 31st

Details: Grand Park’s NYELA teams up with Steve Aoki’s new label Dim Mak En Fuego for NYE

Lineup: Steve Aoki, BIA, AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, Andrekza & more

RSVP: nyela.grandparkla.org

Tomorrowland NYE

Date: December 31st

Details: Virtual festival experience with over 25 acts, adapted to all 27 time zones across the world

Lineup: David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic, & more

RSVP: tomorrowland.com

Tycho Sunrise Solo Ascent

Date: January 1st (available for 48 hours)

Details: Exclusive livestream from a wooded location in the rolling hills of Northern California.

Lineup: Tycho

RSVP: nocapshows.com

UKF: Future Vision

Date: December 31st

Details: Bringing a new-generation lineup into 2021, featuring eight acts across the bass music spectrum

Lineup: The Caracal Project, Deadline, Dilemma, Sippy, Winslow & more

Watch: www.twitch.tv/ukf

United At Home: David Guetta

Date: December 31st

Details: Fundraising live stream from Paris in support of UNICEF / Les Restos du Cœur

Lineup: David Guetta

Watch: youtube.com

We Dance As One

Date: December 31st

Details: Defected Records is bringing you the biggest house party in the world on NYE

Lineup: Dom Dolla, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Inner City (Live), Low Steppa, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine, Sonny Fodera

Watch: twitch.tv/defectedrecordsmusic

H/T EDM Tunes | Photo via Tomorrowland