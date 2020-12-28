Tomorrowland NYE is ringing in 2021 right, with an extravagant celebration “filled with music, magic and friendship.” That includes more than 25 of the planet’s best artists on four mesmerizing digital stages, scheduled out for all people of Tomorrow to countdown together in every time zone.

If that’s not enough to sell you on the €20 ($24) ticket, this exclusive preview of Martin Garrix‘s future performance might persuade you otherwise. The 5-minute teaser showcases Tomorrowland’s Tree of Melodia stage with breathtaking visuals and a virtual crowd, complete with a melodic soundscape from Garrix.

As you can see/hear in the video below, Tomorrowland live streams deliver a real festival feel. Sure, nothing can replace an IRL festival experience — but until we meet again, this is the next best thing.

Tomorrowland NYE features DJ Mag’s #1 DJ David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic, and more.

See the full lineup and plan your NYE here.

PREVIEW: Martin Garrix @ Tomorrowland NYE