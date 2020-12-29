Grimes dropped her most recent boisterous album Miss Anthropocene at the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic hit. Now, almost a year later, she’s recruited a collection of artists including Rezz, Richie Hawtin, ANNA, and more for the Rave Edition, a collection of 11 tracks remixed.

Except for tracks “4ÆM” and “Before the Fever” every song from the original release will be remixed on the new version, notes Rolling Stone.

“So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth” and “Darkseid” remixes by ANNA and Hawtin, respectively, have already been released with the rest scheduled to drop on January 1. Rezz shared a teaser of her remix yesterday which you can listen to here.

Check back in a couple of days to hear the full project revealed!

