We’re still in the midst of mourning for i_o, gone far, far too soon. Likely in dedication, one of his closest contemporaries, Rezz, has remixed his collaboration with Grimes, “Violence.”

The new remix was first teased by Rezz yesterday who simply told her followers she’d remixed it. Today, we get our first preview of the tune, a minimalist reinterpretation that blends i_o’s style of techno with Rezz’s deep and malevolent version of midtempo bass.

Check it out below and come back January 1 to hear the full track!

Grimes x i_o – violence (REZZ remix) Out January 1st. pic.twitter.com/PciC9QNoD2 — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) December 28, 2020

Photo via www.prolophoto.com