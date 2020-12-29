Skrillex has another collab in the works, this time with Flava D.

During a recent Q&A on Flava D’s official Instagram account, the UK garage / grime / bassline producer spilled the beans on their forthcoming collaboration. It didn’t take long for the internet to take notice and the screenshot to circulate.

“Collab with skrillex that would be insane,” one user said.

Flava D followed up the prompt with, “Funny you say that….” and made sure to tag Skrillex but make it as small as possible.

The producer has kept busy in 2020 with a steady flow of new music, including “Secure the Bag” for the Crucast Vs Night Bass compilation, “Now or Never,” “Mesmerise,” and more.

Meanwhile, Skrillex has been working in studio with DJ Scheme, Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, The Beach Boys, Mike Einziger of Incubus and more — with rumors of an Avril Lavigne collab.

We’ll definitely keep an ear out for this one. See below.

Photo via Marilyn Hue