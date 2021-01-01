France is tightening up its curfew related to coronavirus (COVID-19) as reports of illegal raves continue.

The French government announced today that curfew has moved forward by two hours in the 15 most-affected areas, from 8 PM to 6 PM local time.

The areas affected include Hautes-Alpes, les Alpes-Maritimes, les Ardennes, le Doubs, le Jura, la Marne, la Haute-Marne, la Meurthe-et-Moselle, la Meuse, la Haute-Saône, les Vosges, le Territoire de Belfort, la Moselle, and la Nièvre et la Saône-et-Loire.

“The virus is continuing to spread in France… but with a disparity between regions,” Spokesman Gabriel Attal announced. If the situation were to deteriorate further in certain areas, we will take the necessary decisions.”

Attal also confirmed theaters, cinemas, and concert halls will not reopen January 7 as planned.

Meanwhile, underground raves have been sparking major concerns, especially over the holiday. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 132,000 police patrolled France over the New Year to help ensure security and enforce curfew.

Police were unable to shut down a New Year celebration in the northwestern French region of Brittany with 2,500 attendees. An investigation into the event is currently underway.

In Marseille, another illegal party of 300 people was successfully broken up by police. Three suspected organizers were arrested and over 150 people got off with warnings.

Sources: The Straits Times, Euronews