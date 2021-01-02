The holidays are quickly coming to a close and the first releases of the year are beginning too trickle in. On New Years Day Grimes released a remix album of Miss Anthropocene. Blanke released a new remix to Shockone’s ‘Follow Me’ and Black Coffee, Steve Aoki, and Shöckface all recently released new singles. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Blanke drops a high energy dubstep remix to Shockone’s ‘Follow Me.’ The remix starts with an AI vocal telling you to ‘follow me.’ Blanke takes the record and adds his signature gritty sound to the record.

REZZ releases a dark midtempo remix of Grimes and i_o‘s ‘Violence,’ marking one of the first official remix releases of the new year.

Shöckface and MICA join forces on ‘ride or die’ an experimental future bass heater featuring vocals from Canadian vocalist Bromar.

Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw unveil the official soundtrack for Arknights titled ‘End Like This’ featuring RUNN.