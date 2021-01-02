French composer/producer Jean-Michel Jarre lit up New Year’s Eve with a very special concert-spectacular, set in the virtual environment of planetary landmark Notre-Dame de Paris.

In partnership with Ville de Paris, in support of UNESCO, the pioneer teamed up with VR start-up VRrOOm to bring music fans an experience like no other to ring in 2021. Now, the set has made its way online, complete with a chat replay so you can relive the performance with revelers from around the world.

The live concert framed itself as a one-off exclusive, with ambition to celebrate the New Year in a “futuristic and festive way.” The music comes with a “message of hope for 2021 and for the end of the dark times we are all going through this year.” The result is theatrical and breathtaking to say the very least.

Welcome to the Other Side, the brand new album from Jean-Michel Jarre includes new remixes of “Oxygene” and “Equinoxe.” Available on all streaming platforms now.

Replay the concert right here!

WELCOME TO THE OTHER SIDE (NYE in virtual Notre Dame)

