A scrapped, 50-minute version of Avicii‘s documentary True Stories has made its way online via YouTube channel The Avicii Archives, revealing never-before-seen footage of the late producer.

Director Levan Tsikurishvili, Avicii’s longtime collaborator and friend, collected years worth of recordings to bring True Stories to life. If you’ve seen the film, it’s both inspiring and heart-wrenching; a candid look at the highs and lows of Avicii’s superstardom and the man behind it all, Tim Bergling.

Tsikurishvili previously shared of the project:

I wanted to do a brutally honest film about Tim as a person and not only about Avicii. Everybody knows Avicii but very few people know Tim. I think this documentary really shows Tim’s struggle and strength of character. Being a worldwide superstar artist is not as easy as it looks on Instagram.

Playing back this version of the documentary, the differences are apparent immediately and the pacing is much faster, with heavy emphasis on the writing process. Although we love the way the final came together, this is a must-see for any Avicii fan.

Experience Avicii: True Stories from a different perspective below.

Avicii: True Stories (Scrapped Version)

Photo via Sean Eriksson