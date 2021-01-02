Congrats to Duke Dumont and his partner as they are expecting a child!

Duke isn’t particularly open about his private life on social media — any Google searches for “wife” or “partner” come up empty, so a post like this is out of character. But at the same time, it’s a major life moment and its importance is obvious so it’s no surprise that he would break the mold for an announcement of this caliber.

Can’t wait to see the bundle of joy in many months! Congrats to the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Dumont (@dukedumont)

Photo via Duke Dumont