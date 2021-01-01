Celebrate New Year’s Day with brand new music from REZZ, ANNA, Channel Tres, Tale Of Us & Ame, Modeselektor, Richie Hawtin, and more via Grimes’ Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition).

Truly, no one is more capable or deserving of this remix of “Violence” by Grimes & i_o than REZZ. On December 29, she wrote:

Grimes is one of my fav artists. When Garret (i_o) was making “violence” with her, we were texting a lot during that time. he would send me updates of their song & I told him it was a repeat song for me.. Very grateful to have remixed it & it be coming out officially.

With Grimes’ ethereal vocals and i_o’s mysterious original production, REZZ turns up the bass and tempo for her own brand of dark midtempo. Listen below and find the full remix album here!

Photo via Rukes.com