2020 saw a lot of incredible albums come out, despite the obvious trials and tribulations of dealing with a global pandemic. However, many artists either chose or were forced to delay their projects and so 2021 inadvertently has turned into an incredible prospective year of albums.

Zedd

We’ve been waiting for Z3 for a little while, but, if things go well this year, we’ll likely get it before the end of 2021. Zedd said in a recent AMA on Reddit, “I decided to push back the album to when things are more back to normal.

“I really wanted it to come out this year but I put the album on stand-by because during quarantine I just didn’t feel the inspiration to make this the best album possible.”

With a vaccine already here and shows looking promising to come back around the middle of the year, at least in some capacity, perhaps that inspiration will return!

Zhu

Zhu’s third album was first announced at the very beginning of 2020, but that obviously didn’t go as planned with COVID taking over everything. Same as Zedd, with things going as they are at the beginning of this year, we can hope to hear it soon!

Porter Robinson

Nurture, Porter Robinson’s sophomore album, was due out last year but was pushed back for the same reasons as Zedd and Zhu. He recently announced that the album is completely finished, so we should be hearing new singles and the full project within the next few months!

Flux Pavilion

Flux Pavilion was set to release his third and most sonically experimental album, .wav, toward the end of last year. Tragically, close friend Cookie Monsta passed away and out of respect and personal grief, the album was delayed. It’s now due out this month!

Dimension

Dimension’s hotly anticipated debut album, Organ, was due out last year, as well, but is now expected Spring 2021!

The UK drum & bass artist quickly became one of the hottest commodities of 2019 thanks to singles like “Desire” with Sub Focus and “If You Want To.” A fantastic live performance debut also catapulted his rise to fame, but COVID got in the way and pushed plans back a bit.

Cheat Codes

Cheat Codes is the first group in the list that didn’t already have an album scheduled for last year, but their debut album is on its way!

The group will be releasing three full-length parts, each influenced by a distinct sound and passion from each member of the group. Hellraisers Pt. 1 represents Trevor and his pop focus. Four singles have already been released, and the fifth single from the album is due this Wednesday with part one of the full length album due out shortly after.

Kavinsky

Kavinsky surprised everyone with an unprompted tracklist to a presumed forthcoming album last year, and then… nothing. That was back in August, but his Instagram has since been scrubbed and his bio now just reads, “New album coming soon.”

So consider this one confirmed but unsure as to when! Either way, we’re extremely excited for the follow up to 2013’s OutRun which featured the hit song, “Nightcall.”

Moore Kismet

Moore Kismet had a phenomenal 2020, but 2021 is looking even better for the young artist. They are releasing their debut album this year and it’s one that will showcase a newer musical side as they’ve mentioned a desire to move away from the bass music realm they’ve cultivated so far.

Wuki

Wuki’s album was expected last year with a bunch of singles already out, but 2021 is going to be a banner year for the Grammy-nominated artist. Collaborations with Diplo, Shaq, and more already make this album one for the books but we can’t wait to hear what else he has in store.

Feed Me

Feed Me takes the list for the most recent album announcement, revealing December 21 that a new album is done, “minus some vocals.” Expect singles to start coming out in the next couple months with a full release likely after summer! This would be his fourth studio album, following Feed Me’s Big Adventure, Calamari Tuesday, and High Street Creeps.