For the first time in years, Dzeko returns for another high-energy mix in 10 minutes, celebrating some of the best EDM tracks of 2020!

The mini-mix includes 37 massive productions from Tiësto, David Guetta & Morton, Martin Garrix, Ytram, Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City, Dillon Francis, Don Diablo, Juice WRLD & Marshmello, Oliver Heldens, Loud Luxury, CID, and many more — all mixed into one seamless presentation of high-profile dance hits.

Dzeko also works in his collaboration with Keith Urban, “Both Still Young.”

For a few years running, the EDM community looked forward Dzeko & Torres‘ annual mix before they went their separate ways. House fans will especially appreciate Dzeko’s revival of the popular series — for a year when we need it most.

Enjoy here via Proximity and peep the tracklist below!

Dzeko – 2020 In 10 Minutes

Tracklist

01. Tiësto – The Business

02. Tina Turner & Kygo – What’s Love Got To Do

03. Meduza – Paradise

04. NOTD & Catello – Nobody

05. Diplo, Paul Woolford & Kareen Lomax – Looking For Me

06. HVME – Goosebumps

07. DJ D-Sol ft Gia Koka – Someone Like You (Azello Remix)

08. Ytram & Elderbrook – Fire

09. Twocolors – Lovefool

10. Loud Luxury – Cold Feet (Cat Dealers Remix)

11. DVBBS ft Blackbear & 24kGoldn – Tinted Eyes

12. Shaun Frank – Take Me Over

13. Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart

14. Sigala ft James Arthur – Lasting Lover (Tiësto Remix)

15. Tiësto & Vintage Culture – Coffee

16. Alok, Illkay Sencan & Tove Lo – Don’t Say Goodbye

17. Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City – House Arrest

18. CID – Dolce

19. Don Diablo ft Zak Abel – Bad

20. Juice WRLD & Marshmello – Come & Go

21. Will K – Take It Off

22. Joel Corry – Lonely

23. Oliver Heldens ft Boy Matthews – Details

24. MK & Carla Monroe – 2AM

25. Cat Dealers & Flakkë – Sweet Munchies

26. Diplo & Wax Motif – Love To The World

27. Tujamo – Enough Of You

28. Dzeko ft Keith Urban – Both Still Young

29. Topic & A7S ft Lil Baby – Why Do You Lie To Me

30. Dillon Francis ft BabyJake – You Do You

31. Mike Williams & Justin Mylo – Face Up To The Sun

32. Young Bombs, Darius Rucker – Wrong Side Of Love

33. Benny Benassi & Jeremih – Lovelife

34. Martin Garrix ft Clinton Kane – Drown

35. Illenium – Nightlight (Michael Calfan Remix)

36. David Guetta & Morton – Kill Me Slow

37. Loud Luxury & Frank Walker ft Stephen Puth – Like Gold

Photo via Rukes.com