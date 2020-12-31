For the first time in years, Dzeko returns for another high-energy mix in 10 minutes, celebrating some of the best EDM tracks of 2020!
The mini-mix includes 37 massive productions from Tiësto, David Guetta & Morton, Martin Garrix, Ytram, Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City, Dillon Francis, Don Diablo, Juice WRLD & Marshmello, Oliver Heldens, Loud Luxury, CID, and many more — all mixed into one seamless presentation of high-profile dance hits.
Dzeko also works in his collaboration with Keith Urban, “Both Still Young.”
For a few years running, the EDM community looked forward Dzeko & Torres‘ annual mix before they went their separate ways. House fans will especially appreciate Dzeko’s revival of the popular series — for a year when we need it most.
Enjoy here via Proximity and peep the tracklist below!
Dzeko – 2020 In 10 Minutes
Tracklist
01. Tiësto – The Business
02. Tina Turner & Kygo – What’s Love Got To Do
03. Meduza – Paradise
04. NOTD & Catello – Nobody
05. Diplo, Paul Woolford & Kareen Lomax – Looking For Me
06. HVME – Goosebumps
07. DJ D-Sol ft Gia Koka – Someone Like You (Azello Remix)
08. Ytram & Elderbrook – Fire
09. Twocolors – Lovefool
10. Loud Luxury – Cold Feet (Cat Dealers Remix)
11. DVBBS ft Blackbear & 24kGoldn – Tinted Eyes
12. Shaun Frank – Take Me Over
13. Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart
14. Sigala ft James Arthur – Lasting Lover (Tiësto Remix)
15. Tiësto & Vintage Culture – Coffee
16. Alok, Illkay Sencan & Tove Lo – Don’t Say Goodbye
17. Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City – House Arrest
18. CID – Dolce
19. Don Diablo ft Zak Abel – Bad
20. Juice WRLD & Marshmello – Come & Go
21. Will K – Take It Off
22. Joel Corry – Lonely
23. Oliver Heldens ft Boy Matthews – Details
24. MK & Carla Monroe – 2AM
25. Cat Dealers & Flakkë – Sweet Munchies
26. Diplo & Wax Motif – Love To The World
27. Tujamo – Enough Of You
28. Dzeko ft Keith Urban – Both Still Young
29. Topic & A7S ft Lil Baby – Why Do You Lie To Me
30. Dillon Francis ft BabyJake – You Do You
31. Mike Williams & Justin Mylo – Face Up To The Sun
32. Young Bombs, Darius Rucker – Wrong Side Of Love
33. Benny Benassi & Jeremih – Lovelife
34. Martin Garrix ft Clinton Kane – Drown
35. Illenium – Nightlight (Michael Calfan Remix)
36. David Guetta & Morton – Kill Me Slow
37. Loud Luxury & Frank Walker ft Stephen Puth – Like Gold
Photo via Rukes.com