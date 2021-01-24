Daft Punk’s 2007 tour is unique in that it’s a current bucket list item for many fans who wish they could go back in time and witness these moments in person. However, with a new tour all but incredibly unlikely, we have to rely on old, found footage to truly relive these shows.

Thankfully, some new, previously uncirculated high quality footage has made its way online from their Lollapalooza 2007 performance. According to the notes at the beginning of the video, this footage was mixed live for the screens at the venue, so it’s a direct feed from front of house and in super high quality.

It’s the same set as their Coachella 2006 set, but the video quality is miles better quality than the spliced-together found footage from that show. The first of its kind stage production set the scene for all modern stage productions — watch it below!