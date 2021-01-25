COVID-19 vaccines are being doled out around the world as we speak, prioritized for those 80+ and immunocompromised. What should have been a moment of potential freedom and less worry turned into a case of mistaken priorities for one group of senior citizens waiting in line for the vaccine in Essex, England last Friday when worried neighbors called the police assuming it was a line for an ‘illegal rave.’

On the one hand, the UK has had an epidemic of its own with the problem of illegal raves over the course of the whole pandemic. On the other hand, any sort of close look at the “attendees” should have alerted the alerted neighbors as to what was actually going on.

“It was really funny when the police arrived as they had been notified that there was a ‘rave’ taking place at Saxon Hall — only to find 80- and 90-year-olds on wheelchairs, zimmer frames and walking sticks, patiently queueing for their vaccinations,” Saxon Hall chairman Dennis Baum told the local outlet.

A photo from Saxon Hall (lower left) shows what the queue likely would have looked like — clearly a gathering of ne’er do wells.

Saxon Hall, home of Essex Freemasons in the South East has thrown open its doors to allow mass vaccination of the local… Posted by Essex Freemasons on Monday, January 18, 2021

Despite the confusion, seniors were glad to receive the vaccine and police considered the report closed.

via NY Post | Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bron Photography