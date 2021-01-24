Need a pick-me-up? W&W‘s new remix of “Dragostea Din Tei” aka “Maya Hi” aka “Numa Numa” is sure to brighten up your day with its irresistible happy hardcore energy!

The song takes listeners back to Summer 2004, when this anthem from Moldovan pop group O-Zone topped music charts across Europe. “Numa Numa” became a global sensation, a viral meme, and the song was later famously sampled in T.I.‘s “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna.

What we’re saying is — you’ve probably heard some version of this song at some point.

W&W rejuvenate “Dragostea Din Tei” for the main stage with a theatrical and uplifting take on the quirky classic. Adding in proper dance synths and a speedy beat, the production takes flight with much nostalgia still intact.

The duo share:

We always loved that “feel good” vibe of “Dragostea Din Tei” and we think that now more than ever everybody could use that positive energy you get from listening to it. Hopefully, we can play the track in front of a live audience very, very soon and be dancing to it together with you all.

O-Zone – Dragostea Din Tei (W&W Remix)