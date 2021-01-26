Vaccinations are beginning to roll out, but they still need to be administered much more quickly than the current rate to get to everyone, all 328 million people in the US, in a timely fashion. To date, there have been dozens of tweets and armchair posts about how the concert industry could get it done faster with its expertise in logistics and planning. It appears Riverside County has taken note.

“Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said he’s in discussion with Goldenvoice, the producer of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, about tapping into the company’s expertise to create a mass vaccination site,” writes Desert Sun.

“We know what they can do with the concerts, all the logistics and planning that takes place,” Perez said during a Board of Supervisors meeting nearly three weeks ago.

Massive sites like Disneyland and Dodger Stadium are already being set up to accommodate mass vaccinations, so the Polo Grounds in Indio could be next.

via Desert Sun | Photo courtesy of Coachella