LMFAO‘s guilty pleasure anthem celebrates a decade of party rocking…

The duo consisting of Redfoo and SkyBlu completely blew up in summer 2011 with “Party Rock Anthem,” the leading single off their sophomore album Sorry for Party Rocking. The song wasted no time topping charts around the globe, including Billboard‘s coveted Hot 100, where it reigned for six straight weeks — and it’s still one of the most successful Billboard hits of all time.

Not only that, “Party Rock Anthem” was one of the key electronic releases that infiltrated pop music, bringing EDM culture to the mainstream. The music video featured dancers performing the Melbourne shuffle to match the song’s iconic hook, Everyday I’m shuffling.

Featuring GoonRock and former Paradiso Girls‘ member Lauren Bennett, “Party Rock Anthem” had all the makings to be just that. The more it was played — and eventually, overplayed — the more everyone seemed to embrace the party rock lifestyle.

Listen again here!

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock – Party Rock Anthem (Official Video)