Two weeks ago today, Sullivan King teased his new collaboration with Excision. Today, “Unbound” is unleashed unto the world.

For both artists, this is one of their best works in a long time. Pure vocals from Sullivan show off one of his best assets, and the slow, steadfast build creates a wonderful atmosphere ahead of the intense drop. Drums are introduced, the force builds, and the finally it’s all released in a wonderful maelstrom of fervent electric guitar riffs and comparatively reticent bass notes. The clash of these two sound create an incredible dichotomy coupled with Sullivan’s vocals, making this one of the more unique bass tracks we’ve heard, as well.

By this time, the song is two thirds done, but there’s still more to come – a metal breakdown featuring heavier drums interjects the standard bass notes and the double bass pedals only serve to up the ante even more. Then Sullivan screams and the heavy bass falls into place, rounding out this epic journey.

Check it out below on Subsidia!

Photo via Rukes.com