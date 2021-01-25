With the fate of festival season once again in question due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ubbi Dubbi moves forward with its new camping experience.

Ubbi Dubbi 2021 is set to take place at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis over April 23 – 25. Festival organizers reportedly plan to operate at 50% capacity with masks required — and so far, have shown no real concern for a potential cancellation or postponement.

The lineup includes plenty of go-to dance favorites including Destructo, Camelphat, Illenium, Green Velvet, Joyryde, Kaskade, Rusko, VNSSA, Whipped Cream and more. Plus, new additions, Ghastly and Tvboo. Music wise, nothing can go wrong!

Unfortunately, Ubbi Dubbi was forced to cancel its Freaky Deaky co-hosted event last October. Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky tickets were made transferrable for the Ubbi Dubbi 2021 festival.

Just recently, Ultra Music Festival reportedly canceled with an official statement to follow. Coachella has also decided to push back dates from Spring to Fall 2021. Meanwhile, hopeful Ubbi Dubbi attendees bank on the return of live events by the time April rolls around.

See the full lineup below and stay tuned.

Ubbi Dubbi 2021 Lineup

Photo via Rukes.com