Shambhala has already (tentatively) announced its festival dates for 2021: August 20-23. It will depend on local and federal regulations whether those dates still go ahead as planned, but with vaccines already rolling out, a late-summer festival is not entirely out of the question.

While a lineup is still yet to be announced, Shambhala has other exciting news on the horizon. The Salmo River Ranch Campground will be opened up to families beginning this spring. On their website, Shambhala explains:

“The campground will be open this spring and we would like to invite the farmily to come back to the place we all love for a camping trip. We have all missed each other and now we have a new way to reunite with the Shambhala family. For you, this might also be an opportunity to bring your children or loved ones that may have been hearing about the farm for years but haven’t come to the festival.”

According to the website, the campground will be found on a newly-developed part of the farm that spans 30 acres with “riverfront access, old-growth forest and lots of shade.”

A team is still needed to help operate the campground, including hosts, equipment operators, and builders. Those interested can apply at [email protected]. Work will begin early April with goals to open by to be ready to open by May 21. The campground will run until at least Labor Day weekend.

