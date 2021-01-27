As we’re all anxiously awaiting the release of Porter Robinson’s next Nurture single, “Look At The Sky,” he’s also given fans a perfect gift — the release date of the album.
Nurture will drop on April 23.
The pre-order (for vinyl, CD, digital, and streaming) is now live and available here.
i have a surprise announcement — on top of Look at the Sky coming out today, i can also finally tell you the album release date: Nurture will drop on April 23rd (of 2021!!)
you can pre-order Nurture (vinyl, cd, digital, or streaming pre-save) now: https://t.co/Ou7Maa8W8F pic.twitter.com/O0WAGAzbr7
— porter robinson (@porterrobinson) January 27, 2021