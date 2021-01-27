Porter Robinson‘s “Look at the Sky” has arrived with the sole purpose of inspiring hope.

Along with the release, we’re treated to an official lyric video in true Porter fashion, with beautiful visuals to match the divine vocals and overall production. The video focuses on surreal flower fields and a pristine sky, as simple text reveals the lyrics line by line.

Porter gives insight via press release:

I wrote this song at my lowest point emotionally, when I thought I couldn’t make music anymore, and I wasn’t sure if my existence would have any meaning if I couldn’t make music. In the lyrics, I’m sort of imagining what life would be like once I was on the other side of all that fear and anxiety and sadness. I’m happy to report that it’s amazing on the other side of all this, and I’m so glad I had hope and persisted.

With that in mind, listen and follow along with the lyrics here!

Porter Robinson – Look at the Sky (Official Lyric Video)

Stream/download: http://porter.fm/nurture

Lyrics

Is it fate?

If it’s not easy, it must not be

At that age

I cherished the flowers beneath my feet

But then something must have changed in me

I used to feel so light

Now I’ll try

I just want time

Wait again

I will be much better then

Holding on, I said

I will be much better then

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Are you close?

Shouldn’t it come to you naturally?

And everyone knows (Oh)

You’re losing your gift and it’s plain to see

But then something must have changed in me

I don’t fear it anymore

Now I’m sure

I’m sure

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Wait again

I will be much better then

And suddenly

I’ve restored your faith in me

Look at the sky

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Look at the sky I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good

Something good

Look at the sky, I’m still here

I’ll be alive next year

I can make something good

Something good