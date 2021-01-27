Porter Robinson‘s “Look at the Sky” has arrived with the sole purpose of inspiring hope.
Along with the release, we’re treated to an official lyric video in true Porter fashion, with beautiful visuals to match the divine vocals and overall production. The video focuses on surreal flower fields and a pristine sky, as simple text reveals the lyrics line by line.
Porter gives insight via press release:
I wrote this song at my lowest point emotionally, when I thought I couldn’t make music anymore, and I wasn’t sure if my existence would have any meaning if I couldn’t make music. In the lyrics, I’m sort of imagining what life would be like once I was on the other side of all that fear and anxiety and sadness. I’m happy to report that it’s amazing on the other side of all this, and I’m so glad I had hope and persisted.
With that in mind, listen and follow along with the lyrics here!
Porter Robinson – Look at the Sky (Official Lyric Video)
Stream/download: http://porter.fm/nurture
Lyrics
Is it fate?
If it’s not easy, it must not be
At that age
I cherished the flowers beneath my feet
But then something must have changed in me
I used to feel so light
Now I’ll try
I just want time
Wait again
I will be much better then
Holding on, I said
I will be much better then
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Are you close?
Shouldn’t it come to you naturally?
And everyone knows (Oh)
You’re losing your gift and it’s plain to see
But then something must have changed in me
I don’t fear it anymore
Now I’m sure
I’m sure
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Wait again
I will be much better then
And suddenly
I’ve restored your faith in me
Look at the sky
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good, oh
Something good
Look at the sky I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good
Something good
Look at the sky, I’m still here
I’ll be alive next year
I can make something good
Something good